Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson cuddles up to new man Sean Sagar after insisting they’re ‘just friends’

LITTLE Mix’s Jesy Nelson can be seen cuddling up to new man Sean Sagar – after insisting that they are “just friends”.

The 29-year-old star and Our Girl actor enjoyed a break in Brighton with some pals.

And the two were seen looking close, with 30-year-old Sean wrapping his arms around Jesy as they shared an embrace – partially shielded by a female friend.

Sean is beaming as he looks at the singer, with Jesy seemingly fighting a smile – with the gent later seen opening the waiting taxi door for the group.

Both stars were dressed casually, with Jesy in a black designer tracksuit, clutching onto a tiny white Balenciaga bag.

Her dark hair was loose and straight around her shoulders, and she wore minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, Sean looked trendy in a matching blue tracksuit with yellow detailing, teamed with white trainers.

The Sun revealed last month the pair had become an item – but they’ve yet to post a picture together on social media.

Instead, they’ve been exchanging flirty comments and liking each other’s posts in a sweet display of romance.

And Jesy swooned over her new man when he recently shared a smouldering Instagram post, commenting a heart-eye emoji and “here he is” on the snap of the hunk.

It came after the couple headed to Newquay in Cornwall on their first holiday together and took snaps with fans.

An onlooker said at the time: “They seemed really relaxed and happy in each other’s company and were laughing together.

“He was very tactile and protective of her.”

Little Mix singer Jesy, who split from Love Islander Chris Hughes earlier this year, met actor Sean through mutual pals and grew close to him during lockdown.

Last month, we revealed Chris had told pals he’s gutted that Jesy appears to have moved on so quickly.

Chris dated the Little Mix songstress for a year and a half, even describing her as his “soulmate”.

A source shared: “Chris was really in love with Jesy and wanted it to work.

“He thought they were going to be together for ever, so seeing pictures of her with Sean’s arms on her bare skin, looking warm and relaxed, was a hard pill to swallow. He’s gutted.”