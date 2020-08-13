Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson shows off her tan lines as she pouts at the camera in busty selfies

LITTLE Mix’s Jesy Nelson has clearly been enjoying the heatwave we’ve been having as she showed off her tan lines today.

In her latest sexy selfie, the singer, 29, could be seen pouting for the camera while wearing a cute off the shoulder top.

In the racy pics, which showed off her impressive cleavage, you see tan lines on her chest where she has clearly been sunbathing.

She shared three similar photos on Instagram, and wrote next to them “Couldn’t decide 🤷🏻‍♀️” as she pulled different poses.

Jesy is currently enjoying a new romance with Our Girl star Sean Sagar.

This week the new couple were spotted having their first holiday together.

Unlike all the celebs jetting off to exotic resorts such as Ibiza and Mykonos, the couple settled on a trip to Cornwall instead.

They were spotted enjoying the sunshine in surf town Newquay and even took the time to pose with fans.

An onlooker said: “They seemed really relaxed and happy in each other’s company and were laughing together.

“He was very tactile and protective of her.”

Jesy, who split from Love Islander Chris Hughes earlier this year, met actor Sean through mutual pals and grew close to him during lockdown.

Earlier this month, we revealed Chris had told pals he’s gutted that Jesy appears to have moved on so quickly.

Chris dated the Little Mix songstress for a year and a half, even describing her as his “soulmate”.

A source said: “Chris was really in love with Jesy and wanted it to work.

“He thought they were going to be together for ever, so seeing pictures of her with Sean’s arms on her bare skin, looking warm and relaxed, was a hard pill to swallow. He’s gutted.”

Jesy and Sean grew close when she spent time with him during lockdown.

However, she is keen to keep the romance quiet and neither party have confirmed they are a couple yet.

