‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Honors Jacob Roloff with a Sweet Birthday Tribute: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Matt Roloff Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Jacob Roloff on ‘Little People, Big World’: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Jacob Roloff was a regular on TLC’s Little People, Big World.

The Roloff family member no longer appears on the reality show and keeps his personal life private.

Despite their past disagreements, Matt Roloff recently posted a birthday tribute to Jacob.

For Jacob’s 25th birthday, Matt shared this photo on Instagram.

According to reports, Matt and Jacob Roloff did not always get along.

Jacob began his career on Little People, Big World, but he was the first of the Roloff children to depart from the show.

He explained his reasoning on Instagram, but he didn’t go into detail about his experiences until years later.

“Observing how the crew’s agenda conflicts with our family’s health and happiness is what made me decide a long time ago that I would not be a part of it as soon as I was able,” he wrote on Instagram in 2016.

Then, in December 2020, Jacob made another Instagram post alleging that he had been sexually abused while on the show.

Due to Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce, a reporter told Radar Online that Jacob and Matt didn’t have the “best relationship.”

“Jacob and his father don’t get along,” the source claimed.

“I believe he blamed his father heavily when his parents divorced.

He believes Matt was the sole cause of his mother’s suffering for a long time, just as he believes his father was the one who blew up the entire family.”

Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) shared this.

Even though Jacob Roloff did not participate in Little People, Big World, it appears that Matt and Jacob Roloff have been able to repair their relationship over the years.

January 1st,

Matt paid Jacob a sweet birthday tribute on July 17, 2022.

“Happy 25th Birthday to my youngest son, Jacob,” Matt wrote in his post, which included a photo of Jacob smiling behind the wheel of an old Volkswagen.

“… I’m extremely proud of the man you’ve grown into,” Matt continued.

“As you are aware… since October.

This 1967 Volkswagen (originally owned by the Roloff family) is yours to keep…

