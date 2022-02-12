Little People fans are urging Jeremy Roloff to’step up,’ as his wife Audrey reveals the’sad’ lunch he prepared for their children.

After Audrey snapped a photo of the sad lunch Jeremy Roloff prepared for their kids, fans urged him to “do better.”

Ember, Bode, and Radley are Audrey and Jeremy’s three children.

Audrey posted a picture of the unusual meal to her Instagram Story.

There were two sectioned plates in her video.

They were both adorned with yogurt, a whole carrot, honey sticks, and forks.

Audrey didn’t say anything in the video, letting the scene speak for itself.

She did, however, add a caption to the photo that read, “When dad makes kid lunch.”

She responded to a fan who said, “At least there’s a fork for the yogurt?” in another slide.

“Lol didn’t even notice that I was so focused on the carrots,” Audrey replied.

Audrey’s post was shared on Reddit, where fans slammed Jeremy, accusing him of weaponized incompetence, which is when someone pretends to be unaware of how something is done or does it poorly in order to avoid having to do it again.

“It takes such little effort to make a pbandamp;j, a glass of milk, and a Go-gurt,” one commenter said.

“You’re a slacker.”

“I’m sure she’s surrounded by friends whose husbands act the same way,” one person added.

“I think this was partially on purpose so Audrey wouldn’t ask him to do it anymore,” a third Reddit user wrote, “but I also think he is this stupid.”

“Weaponized incompetence,” another person responded.

It wouldn’t surprise me if he did something like that.”

“Ehh well I mean he did completely demo his bathroom before ordering anything sooo” said one social media user, referring to Jeremy’s recent home renovation projects.

Because Jeremy has been working on other, much larger projects, his lunch preparation may not have been up to par.

The former TLC star and Audrey have been hard at work renovating the (dollar)750,000 Oregon cabin they bought in 2021.

The project has taken up a lot of Jeremy’s time recently, with the actor visiting the house on a regular basis and sharing updates.

On social media, he recently updated fans on his progress, saying, “Big progress going on this week at the Sunriver cabin.”

“We’re installing electrical, so there will be new light switches with dimmers, all new lights, and new plugs and such.”

“The subfloor and hardwood will go in, which is super exciting,” Jeremy continued.

I’m thinking about flying down to see what happens.”

He then shifted his attention to the progress he’d made on projects in his full-time residence with his family.

“Here, we’ve got the plumber about to show…,” Jeremy explained.

