Little Richard’s saxophone player was David Bowie’s childhood ambition.

David Bowie, like most people, had a childhood dream about playing the saxophone.

Instead of aspiring to be like his idols, an eight-year-old David Bowie would have settled for being one of his idol’s backing musicians, at least at first.

In any case, Bowie would be a part of music in some way, regardless of where he was on that stage.

He realized he needed to start somewhere.

Bowie was a practical young man.

At a young age, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with his life and had it all planned out.

Bowie had to start small in order to get to where he wanted to be, which was “the greatest rock star in England.”

He recognized that expecting to become the next Elvis Presley at the drop of a hat wasn’t realistic.

So, in order to get his foot in the door, he planned to work as a backing musician for some of his idols.

In 1990, Bowie told Interview, “I had a plan since I was eight years old.”

“All these American 45s with no centers were brought home by my father.”

‘Go ahead, take your pick,’ he said, and I said, ‘I’ll just take a few out.’ There was this one by Little Richard, and that was it.

I had made up my mind.

“When I first heard that, I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, I want to do that.’

Actually, when I was eight or nine years old, my ambition was to be one of Little Richard’s sax players, and I got my first saxophone, a Selmer, at that time.

It was made of a strange Bakelite material, a creamy plastic with gold keys all over it.

To begin paying for it, I had to find work as a butcher’s delivery boy.

“I never doubted that I would be as close to England’s Elvis Presley as anyone could possibly be.”

I dreamed of being the greatest rock star in England since I was eight or nine years old.

“I’ve already decided.”

Although Bowie never became Little Richard’s saxophonist, he did make good use of the instrument.

‘Let’s Dance,’ according to David Bowie, ‘drove him insane’ because it put him in a box.

Many outlets report that Bowie received his first saxophone at the age of 14, contrary to what he told Interview.

In 1961, he persuaded his father to buy him a Grafton saxophone, according to the video above, but Bowie…

