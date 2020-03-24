Little Women: L.A. Star Christy McGinity’s Daughter Dies at 2 Weeks Old

Little Women: L.A. star Christy McGinity is mourning the loss of her 2-week-old daughter.

In a statement to E! News, Christy and boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo confirmed their newborn died just two weeks after her birth. “It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels. We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful,” they shared. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.”

While the couple did not release any information pertaining to the cause of death, they revealed Violet was prematurely born, with Christy giving birth at just 33-weeks. For much of her life, the baby lived in the neonatal intensive care unit, where her father and mother celebrated the first week of her life. Gonzalo posted, “Happy One Week Old Birthday to our Baby Girl Violet. Thank U for making me a Dad and bringing me an entire new perspective during your first week of Life. We love you so much! #BabyGirl #1stTimeDad #7WeeksEarly #OverprotectiveDad #Daddysgirl #NICUBaby #Love #OneDayAtATime.”

The pair welcomed their daughter just two weeks ago, which they announced on Instagram, “Our sweet Violet Eva has arrived. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.”

On Instagram, the mother-of-two documented the many struggles she experienced during her pregnancy. In March, she wrote, “It’s been a rough few weeks.”

Christy has two other children, Autumn and Trent, who she welcomed during a previous marriage.