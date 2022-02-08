LIVE: Brit Awards 2022 – Adele to make MASSIVE UK comeback as show becomes ‘gender neutral’; when and who will perform?

THE BRIT AWARDS 2022 begin TONIGHT, with Adele, the world’s most famous singer, making a rare live appearance.

Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, and Little Simz will all perform at tonight’s star-studded Brits bash, which starts at 8 p.m. on ITV.

Adele, the pop superstar who leads the pack with four Grammy nominations, will also perform at the ceremony.

During the red carpet show, radio DJ Clara Amfo and broadcaster Maya Jama will greet award nominees, with the best and brightest in the music industry expected to attend London’s O2 Arena.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, who will take over from Jack Whitehall, who has previously hosted the event.

The announcement comes after the Grammy-winning singer abruptly postponed her Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas, with Keith Urban, a Grammy-winning country music star, filling in.

For the latest from the red carpet, read our Brit Awards live blog below…

Did she, on the other hand, just stumble down the stairs?

It was noticed by the audience.

“OMG,” one said.

“She did a Madonna,” one person said.

Mo Gilligan deserves a shout out.

Tonight’s show will be hosted by a natural host.

Olivia Rodrigo looks glam tonight, doesn’t she?

It was almost as gleaming as her gong.

Do you see Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran’s bestie, and her boo Johnny McDaid on stage right now?

They have the look of a real rock and roll couple.

They’d also gotten the memo that everything should be black.

THE AWKS

Ed’s fans have flocked in droves.

It’s hilarious.

Fans are already yelling fix after only a few minutes.

According to some, Ed Sheeran should have won Song of the Year instead of Adele.

EEEK!

Do you notice how nervous she appears as she walks up the stairs to accept the Sony of the Year award?

We adore her cockney brogue.

Girl did a fantastic job!

Do you see Maya at the bar, ready to serve the shots?

She’s also looking hot in her second costume change.

With that headbanging performance, did Ed Sheeran just set the stage alight?

This is incredible.

“Lowkey, this version of Bad Habits sounds better than the original,” one fan said.

Ed is stomping his feet and having a great time.

Who’d have guessed Ed Sheehan and BMTH would team up (hashtag)BRITs?

He’s starting off strong with Bad Habits.

Do you think he’ll be able to adjust?

Ed has returned!!!

In a few minutes, the Best of British will be honored.

Adele is performing at the Brit Awards alongside Ed Sheeran.

After many years of prohibition, alcohol is once again permitted at the show.

I’m curious as to whether Liam Gallagher will act appropriately.

I sincerely hope not…

On the red carpet, isn’t it showbiz royalty Taylor Swift?

Is this a possibility?

What a night it’s been.

The show hasn’t changed despite all of this chaos…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.