LIVE from Kanye West’s ‘civil war,’ Kim Kardashian fans are concerned about the rapper’s ‘alarming amount of posts’ about Pete Davidson.

Fans of KIM Kardashian are “alarmed” by the rapper’s “alarming number of posts” about Pete Davidson.

The Kardashian has been dealing with her ex’s recent public outbursts since filing for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.

“I am really worried for kim kardashian. what kanye west is posting on instagram makes me nervous for her. hope she’s alright,” one Twitter user wrote after his latest comments.

“I usually don’t care about anything Kardashian-related, but Kanye’s behavior is creepy and obsessive, and it has me concerned for Kim’s safety,” another said.

“He’s really acting like ‘if I can’t have her, no one can,’ while projecting danger onto Pete, and that’s terrifying!”

This comes after Kanye surprised Kim with a truck full of roses delivered to her Calabasas mansion on Valentine’s Day, while she was in New York City with new beau Pete.

Kim’s trip to Cabo in 2020

Kanye took Kim on an intimate trip to Cabo in 2020, despite the fact that the two appeared to be estranged.

“Little slice of heaven for Valentine’s Day,” the mother of four captioned a stunning Instagram Story photo of their view.

Kanye can be seen relaxing on a bed, gazing out at a sunset on the ocean.

As the two sat far apart, an infinity pool led into the ocean.

In 2019, Kenny G performed in Kim’s living room.

Kim entered her living room in 2019 to find a Valentine’s Day gift that was the stuff of dreams, or at the very least internet memes.

Kim tweeted, “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!” and received 500K likes.

In her video, jazz legend Kenny G stood in the middle of the living room, serenading Kim on the saxophone while surrounded by a sea of single-stem roses in glass vases.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” she said, panning to a smiling Kanye, who seemed pleased with the thoughtful gesture.

One Twitter user joked, “How’s he gonna get out of there?” because the musician appeared trapped among the individual vases.

“Thinking about the person who put each of the roses in place gives me a lot of anxiety.”

“What if one spills?” wondered someone else.

Kim was surprised by Kanye with a wall of flowers, according to the report.

Kanye, on the other hand, had previously petaled a flowery gesture.

