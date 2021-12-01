Live updates from King Richard – According to rumors, tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams have 18 siblings, all of whom were fathered by their father, Richard Williams.

‘Tennis aces Serena and Venus Williams have 18 siblings fathered by dad Richard Williams,’ according to rumors.

With the release of a new film chronicling the rise of Venus and Serena, RICHARD Williams has once again found himself in the spotlight.

The new film King Richard is based on the early years of the tennis superstars and how their father encouraged them to become sporting legends.

Serena and Venus are played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidley, respectively.

Richard has been a divisive figure over the years, with some crediting him with helping them achieve success and others being harsher.

Sabrina Williams, his estranged daughter, claims that he “was a serial philanderer” with over a dozen children, many of whom he allegedly does not speak to.

Sabrina told The Sun in 2020, “I know there’s more siblings, I was told between fifteen and nineteen all over the place, from LA to Louisiana.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our King Richard live blog…

WHERE DID YETUNDE PRICE GO?

Serena and Venus’ mother’s older half-sister was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton, California in 2003.

She was 31 at the time.

VENUS AND SERENA WERE PUSHED TO THE LIMIT BY RICHARD, AS SHOWN IN THE FILM

According to the new film, their father’s punishing regime pushed Venus and Serena to their limits on the way to world dominance in women’s tennis.

Richard smashed bottles on the back of the court to keep the then-schoolgirls from stepping too far back when they were playing.

WHAT HAVE SERENA AND VENUS SAYED ABOUT THEIR MOTHER?

Serena sat down with Red Table Talk on November 17, 2021 to discuss her family, revealing that they would not have survived if it hadn’t been for Price.

“She had to support seven people, as a family of seven,” Serena said, adding, “We wouldn’t have survived without that faith and that back end support.”

“My father soaked up the spotlight as a larger-than-life character who created two tennis phenoms, but it was my mother who was the backbone and driving force behind both him, Serena, and me,” Venus wrote on her website.

“She provided emotional and spiritual balance and stability, and she raised all of her daughters to be strong, confident, and unwaveringly successful women.”

Not just on the court, but in everyday life.

“I’ll be grateful to you for the rest of my life.”

ORACENE PRICE, WHO ARE YOU?

Price, 69, is the mother of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams. She was born on April 3, 1952, in New York City.

the

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]