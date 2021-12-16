Live Updates From ‘The Masked Singer’: It’s Finale Night!

Finale Night Is Here for ‘The Masked Singer’ Live Updates

The Masked Singer Season 6 finale is finally here! After a season filled with incredible performances and shocking revelations, the show will crown the winner of Season 6.

Bull or Queen of Hearts is the only way to win.

Follow PopCulture's live blog for all the details on the finale.

Season 6 of The Masked Singer was a little different.

The finale, unlike previous seasons, features only the two final competitors, Bull and Queen of Hearts.

Bull took first place in Group A, while Queen of Hearts took first place in Group B.

Only one of them, however, can claim to be the winner of Season 6.

Whether you’re rooting for Queen of Hearts or Bull to win, the finale will undoubtedly be thrilling to watch.

So, let’s get right to the action.

The show starts with an hour of highlights from the previous season.

Then the real show begins, with the two competitors facing off.

Now that Season 6 of The Masked Singer is over, you can catch up on all of the action.

Hulu will have all of The Masked Singer’s episodes available to watch, as usual.

On Thursday, the finale will be available on the service.

