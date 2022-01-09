LIVE updates on the Golden Globes Awards 2022 – Winners will be announced online after the televised show was canceled due to controversy.

LIVE updates from the Golden Globes 2022 – Winners will be announced online after the televised show was canceled due to controversy.

The event will be “private” and will not be live-streamed, it was announced on Thursday.

In a tweet, the Golden Globe Awards announced, “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

According to Variety, the ceremony was unable to find a broadcast partner for the year, as well as any celebrities willing to participate.

This comes after the Globes were slammed by boycotts over their diversity and ethics scandal, with a slew of big names criticizing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

NBC also decided to cancel the show due to the HFPA’s lack of diversity.

“Change of this magnitude takes time and work,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne told The Hollywood Reporter, “and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”

Why are the Golden Globes 2022 not broadcast on television?

On January 9, 2022, the 79th Golden Globe Awards will be held.

According to Deadline, the Golden Globe Awards will not be broadcast on television or streamed this year.

‘Not even a ceremony,’ says the speaker.

Ricky Gervais, 60, who has hosted five of the awards in the last ten years, believes it may be the last time we see the show.

“They’re trying to get through this and start again,” he said in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

No one has been invited, as far as I know.

It’s not even a formal event.

“In this world, you can’t predict anything.”

It could be the last one, or they could come back stronger than ever and be loved again.

“You never know what will happen.”

I no longer take anything for granted.

I’m just going to keep walking.

And whatever occurs, occurs.”

