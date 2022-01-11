Living on a BOAT has saved me £20,000 – I have to pee in a potty and it’s freezing, but it’s worth it.

I’ve saved £20,000 by living on a BOAT – I have to pee in a porta-potty and it’s cold, but it’s worth it.

Since moving into a narrowboat, a woman has saved over £20,000 on bills and rent.

Elizabeth Earle, 33, purchased the Leviathan narrowboat for £3800 in 2019 and has since spent an additional £12,000 on renovations and decor over the last two years.

The author and illustrator from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, traded in her one-bedroom attic flat for a 32-foot canal boat to live the life she’d only seen in books.

She saves £10,344 per year on bills thanks to her frugal living.

“I grew up reading Lord of the Rings and The Chronicles of Narnia, and I grew up in a village, so I’ve always been fascinated by that fantastical life,” she explained.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of living on a boat, traveling to new places, meeting new people, and bringing your home with you.”

It was as if I were floating in space.

“I’m not obligated to pay rent or to work for an unappreciative boss.”

“I’ve gone from paying £1200 a month for rent, gas, and electricity to only £254 a month on the boat.”

“My marina spot at Mancetter costs £120 a month, but it includes use of the facilities, which has been particularly useful during the winter when I’ve been unable to get hot showers due to a lack of gas and hot water.”

“My boating license costs £96 per month, boat insurance costs £10 per month, and the Canal and River Trust tax costs £100 per year.”

“I cook on a camp stove and keep warm with my log burner.”

“You have to make a lot of sacrifices, such as using a porta-potty and dealing with condensation, but it’s all worth it when you wake up to the beautiful countryside in the morning.”

“It’s amazing how much money you can save when you don’t have to pay rent or a mortgage.”

That money is reinvested in my own life, property, and prospects.”

Elizabeth has since added her own personal touches to the boat’s interior after hiring workers to install it.

“I want the boat to have that Edwardian cooky feel,” she said.

I spent six months swimming with sharks, visiting shipwrecks, and scuba diving around the South Atlantic.”

“Leviathan is only 32 feet long, but I couldn’t bear leaving my books behind,” she explained.

I’m surrounded by the books that motivated me to pursue this path, and it’s…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

I spent six months travelling around the South Atlantic, swimming with sharks, visiting shipwrecks, and scuba diving.”