Liz Earle, a wellness expert, says, “My girl is a warrior for hidden disabilities; I’d give anything to make her well.”

Beauty industry legend Liz Earle admires her oldest daughter’s good looks as she watches her smile.

But Lily, 30, is in excruciating pain due to her hidden disability, which she is well aware of.

Liz Earle, the creator of the cult Liz Earle beauty line, which she sold in 2010, says she would give anything to be healthy.

Liz, a mother of five, said on the Fabulous podcast Things I Told My Daughter: “I would give anything to change places.”

She looks great right now, but she’s in a lot of pain.

But she handles it so well that she’s turned into a true warrior for people with hidden disabilities.”

Lily, whose full name is Amaryllis, was diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome and borderline Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in 2018, a condition that causes overly flexible joints, a weakened immune system, and fragile skin.

Lily has been chronically ill for four years and has been diagnosed three times. She lives in London with her husband Harry.

She spent five years as a primary school teacher before joining her mother’s Liz Earle Wellbeing magazine as a digital creator.

“First it was migraine, then chronic migraine,” Lily explained.

At the end of 2018, I was signed off work.

“That’s when I got really, really sick, after having migraines for a couple of years and being treated by a neurologist.”

As a result, I was diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects how your body produces and processes histamine.

“I also have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that is borderline.”

Last year, to add insult to injury, I developed cluster headaches, which are the nastier cousin of migraines.

“So it’s been in stages, as each symptom or area has been referred to a different specialist or something has come up,” she says.

But it wasn’t until Lily and her husband moved in during lockdown last year that Liz, who has written over 35 beauty books, realized the severity of Lily’s illness.

“I got a real insight into her world, because obviously we weren’t living together before that and she hid it very well and she copes with it very well,” Liz, who was awarded an MBE for her services to the beauty industry in 1997, said.

“It’s such a valuable life lesson.”

Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that comes to mind is, “Thank God I’m not in pain.”

I know Lily is waking up and opening her eyes, and that she is in pain.

It simply puts everything else in context.

……

Not everybody who’s sick looks sick. You can’t tell. And so that is something I’m incredibly proud of Lily for, along with so many things. Liz Earle