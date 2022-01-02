Liz Hurley, 56, poses with a pal in a sultry Supergirl ensemble and frolics on the floor.

In fun New Year photos, Liz Hurley, 56, wears a sultry Supergirl outfit and frolics on the floor with a pal.

LIZ Hurley dressed up as a seductive Supergirl to ring in the New Year.

With her Instagram photos, the 56-year-old actress wowed fans.

In the photos, the model and actress can be seen with a mystery man dressed as Superman.

Liz was wearing a blonde wig as the two rolled around on the floor laughing.

“It’s Supergirl vs. Superman,” says the narrator.

Liz captioned the series of photos, “Happy New Year everyone!”

Damien, her lookalike son who attended the party dressed as Catwoman, expressed his approval by writing back, “Hahahahaha.”

“He’s stunning,” said another friend.

“They’re supposed to be cousins,” one person joked.

Liz’s orthopaedic boot was also in the snaps.

Last week, while posing in a plunging dress, she revealed her injury on Instagram.

“Happy Christmas!! Distracted from my (hashtag)ankleinjury by whom I got in my stocking,” she captioned a photo of herself sprawled out on her sofa.

The model was dressed in a mini dress with a thigh slit and thin straps that was slightly see-through, revealing her lack of underwear.

She posed for the photos while wearing a festive tinsel headband with sparkly cat-ears on top, showcasing her stunning curves.

Elizabeth wore a glossy pink lipstick, smokey eyeshadow, and pink blushed cheeks.

Her golden hair, which had been styled into loose waves and flowed down over her shoulders, was adorned with delicate gold chains and hoop earrings.

Her sleek long legs, as well as an ankle boot from a recent injury, were revealed in a second shot of her lying down on a cream sofa in her home.

The mom-of-one captioned the photos, “Happy Christmas!”

“Who got in my stocking distracted me from my ankle injury.”