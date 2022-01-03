Liz Hurley’s secret ‘Superman’: “I’m single…but we’re just pals who got drunk.”

Liz Hurley’s secret ‘Superman’ says, “I’m single…but we’re just pals who got drunk.”

A horse-loving poet who has met the Queen is the Superman who swept Liz Hurley off her feet.

On New Year’s Eve, actress Liz, 56, was spotted wearing a Supergirl costume and rolling around on the floor with an unknown man.

We can reveal that the superhero she was fighting was Henry Birtles, 55, a top hat and tails fan who is divorced from his wife.

But Henry, who performs poetry at racetracks, insisted yesterday that he and Liz, as well as her ex-husband Shane Warne, were just old friends.

“It was a laugh, OK, it was past midnight,” he said.

We had a Superman versus Supergirl wrestle and someone took a picture after everyone had had a little too much to drink.

It was a lot of fun.”

Liz was wearing nude fishnets and an orthopedic boot after a foot injury, and the two had their hands clasped together.

“I have been a friend of Liz’s for 30 years,” Henry continued, after being photographed with Joanna Lumley at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

My best friend is hers.

“I was his best man at his wedding, and we’re just good old friends.”

That’s all there is to it.

Elizabeth has accompanied me to several horse races.

Shane Warne is one of my friends.”

“This is nothing,” Henry, dubbed The Racing Poet, added.

It’s just all gone wrong.”

Liz appeared in Henry’s video for his poem That Time Again, which he wrote for the England 2014 football World Cup.

“His poems are a regular feature on Cheltenham Gold Cup Day, where he recites to the crowd,” according to Henry Birtles’ website.

