Liz read Red’s letter before she died, according to fans of “The Blacklist” Season 9.

Fans of ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 argue over whether Liz read Red’s letter before she died.

Season 9 of The Blacklist may bring fans closer to discovering Red’s true identity.

In episode 6, Red (James Spader) discovers that Liz may have read his letter to her.

However, as with most developments in The Blacklist, this new piece of information is difficult to trust.

Fans are split on whether Liz knew who Red was before she died in the season 8 finale.

Agnes revealed to Red in the Season 9 winter finale of The Blacklist that she knew he was from Russia because her mother told her “everything I would ever need to know about [Red].” To add to the surprise, Agnes also revealed that Liz told her Red was “the most important person in her life besides me.”

Red realized that if Liz read the letter he entrusted to Dembe to give to Liz when he died, Agnes might know about these things.

Red’s true identity is revealed by the significant letter.

Red ran it through forensics in episode 6 to see if her fingerprints were on the note.

Liz’s fingerprints were found all over it, as it turned out.

So, at the very least, Liz was aware of the letter.

And the episode hinted that she had opened it, but that could have been a misdirect.

When it comes to Season 9 of The Blacklist, anything can happen.

One fan started a discussion on The Blacklist’s Reddit page about the season 9 reveal that Liz may have opened Red’s letter before being killed.

“If Liz read the letter before confronting Red on the street corner at the end of season 8, her reaction and attitude toward him did not seem to suggest a Redarina reveal,” the fan wrote.

“She wasn’t surprised or emboldened by learning something new about Red when confronting him.”

“Her tone and attitude (if she read the letter) would almost seem to suggest that she had been given confirmation of something she believed to be true but doubted or didn’t want to believe,” they went on to say.

Again, this suggests she learned Red is her father from her mother’s letter.”

Over here, I’m freaking out.

TheBlacklist (hashtag)pic.twitter.comX0iQ2w5Oj5

Many fans believe that Red is Liz’s mother, Katarina Rostova, from the show “Redarina.”

Others, on the other hand, believe he is…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Freaking out over here. #TheBlacklistpic.twitter.com/X0iQ2w5Oj5

— The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) June 24, 2021

Red thoughts. Go. #TheBlacklistpic.twitter.com/EDtW9ifZkb

— The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) June 26, 2021