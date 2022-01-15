Lizzie’s Old Fashioned Cocoa Cake With Carmel Icing is a family favorite that Trisha Yearwood rediscovers.

Trisha Yearwood rediscovered an old family favorite recipe, Lizzie’s Old Fashioned Cocoa Cake with Carmel Icing, after years of searching.

This decadent and delicious dessert is a personal favorite of the singer and songwriter.

Both the ingredient list and the method were rediscovered by Yearwood.

The end result is a rich, fudgy cake with a buttery icing.

Yearwood believes that food can tell the story of a family.

Jack, her father, was a bread baker and cook.

Gwen, her mother, created delectable wedding and birthday cakes.

Their extended families on both sides had a plethora of great cooks, and the Food Network star’s culinary journey began with all of them.

Yearwood explains her love of cooking in an interview with Salon.

“My reality was growing up in a family — not a large family; I only had one sister, Beth — where everyone cooked, including my grandparents, aunts, and uncles.”

Every week in the South, there is a family reunion, and every Sunday night, there is something going on at church.

As a result, there were many opportunities to get together, and someone would always bring a dish.

“It was always like that,” she explained.

Yearwood and her sister Beth made this delectable dessert on an episode of her Food Network show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

Flour, cocoa, baking soda and powder, salt, and butter are some of the ingredients.

Sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract are also required.

All of the dry ingredients are combined.

After that, the wet is incorporated.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

Yearwood’s delectable icing is made with sugar, milk, butter, vanilla, and baking soda.

Cook until the sugar turns a golden brown color.

After that, butter, vanilla, and baking soda are whipped into the mixture.

This dessert was Yearwood’s personal favorite, she told Salon.

“It’s a cooked caramel frosting that is extremely sensitive to humidity and what’s going on outside.”

The temperature outside, how much you beat it in the mixer, and whether it’ll pour on the cake or not,” Yearwood explained.

“Every time I make it, the icing is very iffy for me.”

It’s always good, but I’d like it to be a little more attractive.

So, I’d like to master caramel icing and cake decorating.

My pastries…

