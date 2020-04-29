Lizzo Breaks Down in Tears After Beyoncé Wishes Her a Happy Birthday

Lizzo is feeling good as hell after her birthday shout-out from Beyoncé.

To commemorate the “Juice” singer’s 32nd birthday, Queen Bey shared a special tribute in her honor on her official website. Using an adorable baby picture of Lizzo, the message reads, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO April 27, 1988.”

Stunned by the “Crazy In Love” singer’s kindness, Lizzo took to Instagram to thank her for the well wishes. “YALL @beyonce KNOWS ITS MY BIRTHDAY,” she wrote on her Stories, attaching a screenshot of the shout-out.

Still processing what had happened, she posted a video of herself to personally thank Beyoncé. “Beyoncé wished me happy birthday. Beyoncé wished me happy birthday on her website. She knows it’s my birthday,” she said as she fought back tears. “Thank you Beyoncé. Oh, my god. Thank you, Beyoncé. She knows. She knows I exist. I don’t know what to do with myself. Wow, gonna sit with that one for a while.”

Before signing off, she added, “Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everybody on the Internet. It’s so sweet, you know, it’s so sweet and I’m very humble.”

Giving fans another look at how she was handling the kind gesture, Lizzo shared a photo of herself after reading Beyoncé’s message. “YALL. @beyonce BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday BITCH ! I don’t know how to ACT,” she captioned the post. “She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade… I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water.”

She also received some birthday love from her fellow artists via social media. “HAPPY BDAY ! WE LOVE U!!” Lil Nas X wrote. Megan Thee Stallion also chimed in, writing, “Happy birthdayyyy.” Wishing her a happy birthday, Tamar Braxton wrote, “Fck it up! You da birthday bih,” followed by Charli XCX‘s shout-out: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BB!!!!” Normani also wrote, “happy birthday sis.”

Ready to kick off her festivities, the “Good As Hell” singer posted a celebratory twerking video. Compiled of footage from various occasions, Lizzo can be seen showing off her moves and having fun with her friends. “UR WELCOME,” she wrote.