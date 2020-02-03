Lizzo Delivers the Speech You Need to F–king Hear After Winning Best Pop Performance at 2020 Grammys

To quote Lizzo back to Lizzo: “Welcome to the Grammys, b–ch!”

After welcoming the crowd to the 2020 Grammys on Sunday night with that shout, the year’s most nominated artist (with eight nominations) also proved to be the first one awarded during the telecast, winning the trophy for Best Solo Pop Performance for “her first hit single “Truth Hurts.”

The 31-year-old was stunned to win the stacked category, which included Beyoncé‘s “Spirit,” Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy,” Ariana Grande‘s “7 Rings” and Taylor Swift‘s “You Need to Calm Down.” But just because she was surprised doesn’t mean she was unprepared, delivering a rousing speech we want to have tattooed on our forearms after the devastating loss of Kobe Bryant just hours before the Grammys.

“Thank you, thank you to the academy, first of all, unexpected, really cool, but I just, I want to say this whole week, you know, I’ve been lost in my problems, stressed out and then in an instant all of that can go away,” she began, “and your priorities really shift. And today all of my little problems are, I thought, were as big as the world were gone.

And I realized that there is people hurting right now. You guys create beautiful music. You guys create connectivity and as I’m speaking to all of y’all in this room, we need to continue to reach out,” she continued. “This is the beginning of making music that moves people again. making music that feels really f–king good, that liberates people.”

Lizzo then took a moment to talk about all of the friends that came into her life because she reached out, saying that if she hadn’t she “wouldn’t have met my best friends Quinn and Lauren. I don’t know where I would be right now, sleeping in my car. If I hadn’t reached out I wouldn’t have this…nice life or Ricky and Kevin. And full stop if I hadn’t reached out I wouldn’t have met Atlantic records, so thank you so much for lifting me up.”

And she ended her empowering speech with a message everyone needs to her: “Let’s continue to reach out. Hold each other down and lift each other up.”

Amen!

Earlier in the night, Lizzo opened the 62nd annual ceremony a rousing number that included a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, an emotional take on the title track of her album, “Cuz I Love You,” and a ballerina-filled performance of her now Grammy-award winning song, “Truth Hurts.” And, of course, a guest appearance from Sasha Flute, the classically-trained flautist’s iconic instrument.