Lizzo is Lookin’ Good as Hell on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

We won’t stop talking about Lizzo‘s 2020 Grammys red carpet look for days!

The “Good as Hell” singer stepped out on the red carpet for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Los Angeles Staples Center ready to turn heads and leave people speechless. Wearing a strapless white gown, with a subtle thigh slit, the “Jerome” singer’s look was fit for a goddess.

It’s no surprise the 31-year-old knows how to work the red carpet. Giving us major Old Hollywood glam vibes, the artist accessorized her Atelier Versace look with a simple yet gorgeous diamond necklace and a white fur shawl.

And later tonight, we’ll see her work the Grammys stage when she gets up there to give us an amazing performance. Not only that, but the “Truth Hurts” singer is also leading the pack with a whopping eight nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

So best believe we might be seeing a lot of her tonight and who knows? Maybe she’ll have more than out outfit change to take home her awards.

Lizzo is also nominated in the following categories: Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

All in all, this year is turning out to be a huge one for the singer.

Earlier this month, she was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 NCAAP Image Awards, alongside other icons including Billy Porter, Angela Basset, Regina King and Tyler Perry. The NCAAP Image Awards will air on BET Networks on Feb. 22.

And who knows, maybe tonight’s the night we’ll see Lizzo make her return to Twitter. As fans may recall, the “Jerome” singer announced at the beginning of the year that she would be taking a break from the social media platform after being tired of “too many trolls” trying to put her down.

Good luck tonight, Lizzo!