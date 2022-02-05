Lizzo teases a first look at her new song by showing off her fully NUDE body in a revealing video and preaching “unconditional love.”

In her new song, LIZZO bears it all.

And to promote it, she’s stripped down for an Instagram video.

The 33-year-old singer teased a new song called “Self-Love” by posting a naked video of herself sitting on the floor in front of a white sheet.

“If you love me… you love all of me,” she captioned as the new song played in the background.

You can’t pick and choose what you want.

“We should love one another unconditionally, starting with ourselves.”

“Think about the conditions we cling to so tightly today that prevent us from experiencing the freedom of true love.

“Do you really want to be so wound up?”

“Let yourself be free in love.”

It’s your due.”

The Rumors singer has been vocal about her body positivity over the years.

Lizzo slammed haters of her viral see-through dress late last year.

Trolls were attracted to the singer after she twerked for fans in a revealing outfit.

Lizzo dazzled in a completely sheer Matthew Reisman Collection dress made entirely of iridescent crystals while attending Cardi B’s 29th birthday party.

The rapper was clearly having a good time, as she took to Instagram to show off her new look.

She flaunted her booty in one photo while looking back at the camera, and she clutched her breasts in another.

“I wore Jimmy Choos for the record,” Lizzo captioned the photo.

“It’s very funny to me that people are upset that I’m wearing a see-through outfit or that I’m twerking in a see-through outfit,” she said during a recent Instagram Live.

“They’re saying, ‘This is disgusting…'” Lizzo continued.

Don’t you have bills to pay? Don’t you have mouths to feed, including your own? Don’t you have a life to live? Don’t you want to fall in love and make friends?

“Read the news before I read you, bitch, h*e.”

“What the f**k are you worried about?”

Her enraged rant continued as she drew down her pants and faced the camera from behind, slapping her buttocks several times.

“Kiss my a**, bitch,” she said, “Kiss my fat Black a**.”

