Lizzo’s (dollar)26 Million Mansion Is Lacking in a Few Household Essentials

Lizzo may be best known for her songs “Good as Hell” and “Juice,” but it’s her carefree demeanor and easy confidence that have won her fans all over the world.

Lizzo has amassed millions of Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter fans in the last year.

While her fans adore her content, particularly her food videos, a recent TikTok video from the star has fans wondering why her super-expensive mansion appears to be lacking in some essentials.

Lizzo was born in Michigan and moved to Houston, Texas as a child.

Lizzo began her musical career in Texas, where she released her first album in 2013.

Coconut Oil, Lizzo’s first major-label EP, was released in 2016.

Lizzo toured extensively to support her ambitions, performing for crowds and honing the signature style that would come to define her energizing live performances.

Lizzo’s mainstream success came in 2019 with the release of several hit songs, including “Juice” and “Tempo,” as well as the resurgence of Lizzo’s 2017 song “Truth Hurts,” which was a sleeper hit.

Lizzo’s over-the-top persona and musical abilities wowed fans, and she was one of the biggest pop stars in the world by the end of 2019.

Lizzo has become known for her collaborations in recent years, including her most recent hit, “Rumors,” with Cardi B. Lizzo has also boosted her income by taking on a number of acting projects, including a role in the film Hustlers, opposite Jennifer Lopez.

https:t.codFoIQkopL4/t.codFoIQkopL4/t.codFoIQ

Lizzo’s lifestyle posts on social media have piqued the interest of her followers, and thanks to her success, she’s been able to make some truly lavish purchases.

Lizzo’s house, a mansion in California that she has flaunted in several TikTok videos, is one such purchase.

However, one of her most recent TikTok videos is perplexing fans.

Lizzo can be seen exploring her opulent home in the video, opening the refrigerator to find the shelves empty.

Lizzo captioned the TikTok, “When ur 26 million dollar mansion don’t have no food.”

While Lizzo didn’t elaborate on why she doesn’t have any food in her refrigerator, fans can safely assume that she’s either in between shopping trips or, like Kim Kardashian, has…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

❤️ https://t.co/dFoIQkopL4 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) January 9, 2022