Lizzo’s Hershey’s Chocolate Dress at the 2020 Brit Awards Will Give You a Sweet Tooth

Lizzo doesn’t just have the “juice”…

The 31-year-old star brought fun, flirty and fabulous fashion to the 2020 BRIT Awards with a drool-worthy lewk (quite literally).

For the star-studded event, which she’s nominated for, Lizzo walked the red carpet looking like a snack in a Hershey’s chocolate dress by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.

Aside from the fact that the floor-length gown featured the iconic Hershey’s logo, it also included a barcode and the nutritional value.

However, that wasn’t the only thing about Lizzo’s ensemble that made our mouths water. She accessorized with an equally sugar-inducing clutch.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress held a flashy chocolate bar-inspired purse by Judith Leiber. Not only was it decked out in diamonds, but “100%” was slapped across the design, which was a nod to Lizzo’s chart-topping song.

All in all, Lizzo’s ensemble was a chef’s kiss!

“The best kind of chocolate,” she captioned her Instagram, alongside a photo of her sashayed across the red carpet.

“If you ever wondered what I taste like…,” she cheekily said in another post, with an accompanying video that showed off her snazzy accessory piece.

In addition to the 31-year-old star’s fashion, her beauty was also head-turning.

Makeup artist Alexx Mayo complemented her Hershey’s chocolate dress by giving her a soft-glam look.

Her eye makeup was a smoky eye dream as she donned a range of brown and neutral tones. While her face was subdued with a subtle contour and blush, her lips popped! Mayo swiped on a dark chocolate lip that perfectly matched her statement-making outfit.

Lizzo’s hair, which was done my mastermind Shelby Swain, looked like a piece of art with an updo that was larger-than-life.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lizzo has turned heads on the red carpet.

The “Juice” songstress oozed with glamour at the 2020 Grammys last month. She dazzled in a white Atelier Versace strapless gown that was also dripping in diamonds. She paired her angelic lewk with a massive diamond necklace and white fur shawl.

“If I felt how I looked, everyday would be a beautiful bitch,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of her Grammys ensemble.

And how could anyone forget her iconic tiny Valentino purse at the 2019 American Music Awards? Or her red-hot sequins dress with the words “Siren” written all over?

Lizzo continues to slay the fashion game, and her latest outfit is proof.