Lizzo’s Makeup Artist Favorite Is This Eyelash Curler: ‘Everyone Needs This,’ she Says.

We’re about to introduce you to a beauty purchase you’ll rely on for years and years (and years).

It’s a small device that can make a big difference in your appearance, and it doesn’t require charging or battery replacement.

It’s classic yet timeless, and it’s essential for getting Lizzo’s lashes!

Although our eyelashes are essentially just small wispy hairs, enhancing them with a tool like this eyelash curler can make a noticeable, glamorous difference.

Alexx Mayo, Lizzo’s go-to makeup artist, explains why this Kevyn Aucoin choice is the way to go!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Eyelash Curler for just (dollar)21 with free shipping!

“The width of the opening fits every single lash into it, and the unique curvature allows for getting as close to the lash bed as possible,” Mayo, who has also worked with Mariah Carey and Tinashe, told InStyle.

Everyone needs this in their makeup bag; it instantly opens up the eye and creates a fluttery, wide-eyed effect, even if you’re not wearing makeup.”

When we were younger, we remember buying a dollar store eyelash curler and being perplexed when it didn’t seem to work.

No one told us how much of a difference it makes when you choose a better brand instead.

One reviewer even said theirs is “14 years old and still works like new” because it is so impressive and well-made!

This eyelash curler currently has nearly 400 reviews on Nordstrom's website, with customers calling it "the best curler ever made" — the "best best best ever." One customer says "your lashes will be flirt-worthy in no time" after trying it, while others praise how it delivers a "natural curl" rather than an "extreme bend." They can easily spot the differences between this curler and others, noting how it "always catches the very corner lashes" and how it provides a

