Lizzo’s Most Empowering Quotes to Get You Through the Week

Lizzo has emerged as one of the most popular new artists over the past year, and with good reason.

The 31-year-old hip-hop and pop star, who is nominated for a whopping eight honors at the upcoming 2020 Grammys, including Best New Artist.

But it is not just her music that has inspired millions of people. It’s her heart, and Lizzo has touched her fans’ with empowering quotes about body positivity and self-acceptance.

That’s not to say that she doesn’t have her critics; Earlier this month, former Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels criticized Lizzo’s weight while praising her music talent, promoting accusations from fans of fat-shaming. The artist herself appeared to have a pretty NSFW clapback, and was soon back onstage promoting body positivity.

Check out Lizzo’s most inspiring quotes:

