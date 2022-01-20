Lizzy Caplan’s Obsessed Actor in Fatal Attraction’s Obsession Has Been Revealed

On January 20, Paramount(plus) revealed who will play Dan Gallagher alongside Lizzy Caplan’s Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction, the streamer’s new original series.

Joshua Jackson is about to embark on a relationship that he will soon regret.

Jackson has been cast opposite actress Lizzy Caplan in Paramount(plus)'s new original series Fatal Attraction.

After a brief affair, Caplan becomes obsessed with Dan Gallagher, who will be played by Jackson.

According to the series description, Fatal Attraction is a remake of the classic 1987 psychosexual thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, and “will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.”

Dan Gallagher (Douglas) is a married man whose one-night stand with Alex Forrest (Close) quickly transforms from lover to stalker in the original film.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount(plus) original scripted series, said of the 43-year-old actor.

We’re ecstatic to collaborate with them to bring this enthralling and provocative story to a new generation.”

Of course, Jackson is no stranger to the small screen.

In Peacock’s crime seriesDr., the actor recently starred as the titular character.

He had his big break on Dawson’s Creek, alongside James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Katie Holmes, in Death with Christian Slater and Little Fires Everywhere.

With executive producers Kevin J Hynes, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey, Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series.

Despite the lack of a premiere date, we believe Jackson will be fantastic as Dan Gallagher.