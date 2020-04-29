Lleida suspends the Latin American Film Show scheduled for June

The City of Lleida and the Latin American Center of Lleida have decided to suspend this year’s edition of the Latin American Film Show from Lleida, who was planned from 4 to 11 June.

As reported by the deputy mayor and city and culture councilor, Jaume Rutllant, “once you can establish how they will affect cultural events the measurements after the Covid-19, and within this reformulation of the cultural events organized by the City Council, we will explain the new formats that we will propose ”.

However, from the consistory they wanted to thank the director of the event, Juan Ferrer, for their dedication in the contest, and they encouraged him to continue counting on his experience for the future, since “it is an asset of the culture of the city that we don’t want to lose. “





For his part, the president of the Latin American Center of Lleida, Osvaldo France, has expressed his predisposition to continue collaborating with the City Council, despite the fact that the priority now should be “to work to ensure the health of citizens”.