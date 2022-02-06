Local fans booed Pete Davidson at a Syracuse basketball game three years after he disparaged the city.

Three years after disparaging Syracuse, Pete Davidson was booed by local fans at a basketball game in Syracuse.

Pete Davidson was greeted with a less than warm welcome while attending a college basketball game this weekend, nearly three years after publicly dissing the city of Syracuse, New York.

“Pete Davidson pulled up to the @Cuse_MBB game and was booed by the crowd,” the CBB review Twitter account captioned a clip from the game on Saturday, February 6.

In the Jumbotron footage, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star is seen laughing as his fellow gamegoers boo him.

“Hello, Syracuse Orange men,” the comedian said in a Saturday Twitter video posted on sports reporter Mike Curtis’ page.

“So, peace?”

When he opened up about filming Big Time Adolescence — alongside pal Machine Gun Kelly — in the area three years ago, the New York native’s dislike of the upstate town made headlines.

“Dude, I was in Syracuse shooting this film.”

“It’s worse than Staten Island,” Davidson said on The Howard Stern Show in September 2018, referring to Syracuse.

The f–king Ramada is the nicest hotel in Syracuse.”

He reinforced his anti-Syracuse stance a few months later.

“It sucked,” Davidson said of his filming experience to Variety in January 2019.

“Syracuse as a whole is on fire.”

To be honest, they just discovered I was there and attempted to arrest me the entire time.”

“The cops were hunting me down the whole time [I was there] because there’s nothing going on there,” he continued.

They tried to detain me because I brought business to your town.

“Syracuse, never again.”

Davidson has remained silent about the city since then, but he did tell Syracuse magazine after the game that he doesn’t “hate” it.

“It just didn’t come out the best way,” the King of Staten Island star said of his previous comments to the outlet on Saturday.

While Davidson is proud of his Staten Island, New York, roots, and even bought an old ferry with Colin Jostin to restore, Us.

