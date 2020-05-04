Locarno canceled, Lili Hinstin announces “a new form of festival” – rts.ch

“We took a fairly clear position (…). We did not want Locarno to be another question mark on the agenda of the profession, and anyway we felt that we could not help films as we must do so by offering an online festival in August. ” Artistic director of the Locarno Festival, Lili Hinstin spoke in the program “Vertigo” on La Première after the press conference of the Federal Council on Wednesday April 29.

The festival will not take place physically, even if “a decision of the very last minute, and if the sanitary conditions are present” could cause restricted screenings, necessarily, in one of the locarnais halls.

A new identity

The 73rd edition of the festival will live under another name, a new identity and in other latitudes, digital this time. Various platforms should welcome the new version, in addition to its participation in “We Are One”, which brings together the biggest film festivals in the world on YouTube. “It is still vague because we are still working on it, but above all, we did not want to leave people in uncertainty,” says Lili Hinstin. “We Are One” will broadcast masterclasses and films from the Locarno catalog.

The temporary digital scale-up will be an opportunity to carry out experiments, to highlight “sections of the festival that were in the shadow of more prestigious selections, such as that of the Piazza Grande or the international competition. And also, we will offer online a choice of films from the cinematographies of Southeast Asia “. Lili Hinstin wishes a useful and united festival with young filmmakers, by inventing new forms of support. In particular for short films, which should nonetheless experience competition, revised and adapted due to the circumstances.

No competition

Solidarity also exists between festivals, and if there was never any question of competing with the Venice Film Festival which takes place in September, the Locarnese demonstration almost came to an end just at the end of the summer. But “that did not solve the problem of uncertainty within a few weeks”. The retrospective, this Locarnese tradition which was to be dedicated to the Japanese actress-director Kinuyo Tanaka, is postponed to 2021.

The 73rd Locarno Festival was to be held from August 5 to 14. It is the third time in its long history that it has not physically taken place, after the cancellations of 1951 and 1956. Recall that the directors Stanley Kubrick, Claude Chabrol, Marco Bellocchio, Ken Loach or even Spike Lee have been ” discovered “in Locarno.

Pierre Philippe Cadert / mh