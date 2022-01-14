Logan Paul spent how much money on phony Pokémon cards?

Logan Paul spent how much money on fake Pokémon cards?

Logan Paul, a YouTuber and influencer, rose to prominence in 2013 during the peak of the Vine video-sharing app.

Aside from his work as a content creator, Logan Paul has also competed in boxing matches.

Paul allegedly spent (dollar)3.5 million on fake Pokémon cards, according to TMZ.

The Youtuber revealed the massive purchase in a video on his channel.

I Lost (dollar)3,500,000 On Fake Pokémon Cards is the title of the video, which has already gotten over 1 million views.

Logan stated, “I’m a super positive person, bro.”

“And, of course, I’ll always be the one to see the bright side, and I’m trying, but it’s difficult.”

According to TMZ, Paul still owns a first-edition “Shadowless” Charizard card, so the experience was not completely wasted.

The card, according to Paul, is now valued at over a million dollars.

He also has five other packs of Pokémon cards from the first edition.

Bolillo Lajan San, Logan’s friend and well-known card collector, confirmed to TMZ that Paul received his money back.

To TMZ, Bolillo Lajan San said, “I have reimbursed Logan his 3.5.”

Paul, 26, and his friend Bolillo Lajan San traveled to Chicago to meet with the Baseball Card Exchange in the hopes of proving his purchase was sound.

The bad news of the “bogus cards” was delivered to them.

“It’s sad for the Pokémon community, because how many fakes are out there?” Paul continued.

“I’m grateful for what I have right now.”

“Oh my god, holy s***, something real, something worth a lot of money that is real!” I’m thinking to myself as I picture my Charizard.

Fans of Paul reacted to the news via a tweet from the Youtuber.

“This is insane.

I’m sorry to hear this, but I’m glad you’re able to share it with so many people in the name of transparency.

But first and foremost, get that money back,” wrote one user.

Other users chimed in with their own tales of purchasing counterfeit cards.

“I was also scammed many years ago for about a (dollar)150,” the user revealed.

