Logan Paul was duped into buying old GI Joe cards and ended up spending (dollar)3.5 million on fake Pokemon cards.

On Thursday afternoon, the YouTube sensation and boxing legend — who has amassed a collection of cards over the years — took to Twitter to reveal how he was duped in a new video.

“This is a new video, and it’s terrible.”

He tweeted, “I Lost (dollar)3,500,000 On Fake Pokémon Cards. Please help me get my money back.”

The Youtuber turned boxer revealed the massive purchase in a video on his channel.

I Lost (dollar)3,500,000 On Fake Pokémon Cards has already gotten over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Paul meets with authentication company BBCE in the seven-minute video, which was shot in Chicago in December 2021.

“Why are they so puffy? See how they’re shaped all — they don’t look right,” one of the authenticators said after the box was opened.

“Look at how puffy and curvy they are.

They’re incredibly light.

“They don’t appear to be in order.”

Paul is seen holding his head and exclaiming, “Oh My God,” at that precise moment.

“Oh, no… no, no, no,” Paul exclaims as the cards are snatched.

What’s inside of them? Why is it bending that way?

“It’s a ruse, bro,” he adds quickly.

It’s a forgery.”

When they open the box, they notice that the cards inside are GI Joe cards.

Paul screamed, “GI Joe! It could have been anything else!”

After one of the verifiers admitted that they were “duped,” another called the incident “the biggest fraud in Pokemon history.”

Paul explains at the end of the video, “I’m a super positive person, bro.”

“And, of course, I’ll always be the one to see the bright side, and I’m trying, but it’s tough.”

“It’s just so tragic for everyone involved.”

The Pokemon community is in mourning.

“I mean, how many fake things are out there? I’m grateful for the real things I have.”

As a result of the scam, Paul claims he went from having 11 first edition Pokemon boxes to only having five.

He still has a first edition “Shadowless” Charizard card despite his loss, according to TMZ.

The card, according to Paul, is now worth over a million dollars.

He also only has five packs of Pokémon cards from the first edition.

Thankfully, Logan’s friend and well-known card collector Bolillo Lajan San told TMZ that Paul received his money back.

Bolillo Lajan San told TMZ, “I have reimbursed Logan his 3.5.”

Meanwhile, many users expressed their opinions in the YouTube video’s comments section…

