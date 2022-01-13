Logitech has unveiled a new streaming light.

Logitech introduces a new streaming light.

Litra Glow was created to be worn all day.

Litra Glow, a streaming, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy, has been released by Logitech For Creators.

“Litra Glow with TrueSoft technology is the fastest way to bring a premium lighting experience to any desktop,” said Jasmine Apolinar, Product Manager for Logitech For Creators.

“We created Litra Glow to address some of the most common issues that streamers and content creators face, such as poor light quality, harsh shadows, and eye fatigue from long periods of streaming.”

Whether you’re shooting a YouTube video, streaming on Twitch, or taking a video call, Litra Glow creates flattering light.

Streamers can fine-tune their appearance using the five brightness and color temperature presets, which include adjustable brightness and a variety of color temperature options.

Litra Glow’s glare-free light has also been certified safe for all-day streaming.