LOL! Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Can’t Deal with a Sex-Crazed Kris Jenner

Talk about awkward!

Kris Jenner can’t seem to get sex off of her mind while out to lunch with daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in this sneak peek of tonight’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Things seem to start innocently enough, with Kris walking in and making jokes about her lipstick being messed up and her shirt not being on right after being dropped off by boyfriendCorey Gamble. Yet, to Khloe and Kendall’s dismay, she’s only just begun.

“Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night,” Kris says. “You know how that goes!”

Khloe’s face says it all. In a confessional interview, she admits loving the dynamic her and her sisters have with Kris—”and I would not change it for the world”—but the oversharing can be a bit much.

Is Kris telling Khloe and Kendall that she wants to rub the tiramisu she’s passionately eating all over her body too much? Probably.

“This is like a sex dessert,” Kris notes, prompting Khloe to tell her to “stop saying sex like that.”

“Why? It’s not a dirty word,” Kris adds before yelling, “Sex! Sex!” in the middle of the restaurant.

But in her own confessional interview, Kris explains that she’s simply going through “one of those stages where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend.”

And on a more emotional note, Kris says she can’t help but want the same thing for Khloe, who’s still healing from her break-up with Tristan Thompson.

“It’s a little unfair that I’m dating and having the time of my life and Khloe’s not,” she tells the cameras.

Watch the entire conversation in the above clip, and be sure to catch tonight’s new Keeping Up With the Kardashians!