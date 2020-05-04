Lone President: Macron watches these films at night in the Élysée Palace

Dhe French President Macron, has revealed his wife in an interview, is awake at night in the Elysée Palace and cannot sleep. Jean-Pierre Melville, the director of the “Ice Cold Angel” with Alain Delon, also suffered from insomnia. When the night enveloped Paris, he got into his American sleigh, a white Ford Galaxy, and cruised slowly through the city like a camera dolly, mostly north over the Montmartre Hill to the working class suburbs like Saint-Denis, where the criminals were at home who populate his films.