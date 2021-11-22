Long before she became Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle promised that her Thanksgiving favorites would make you feel like “the Queen.”

Long before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle promised that her Thanksgiving favorites would make you feel like “the Queen.”

During a recent appearance on Ellen, Meghan Markle revealed her plans for Thanksgiving this year.

The former Suits star revealed that she enjoys cooking and is looking forward to unwinding and settling in with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison, and Lilibet at their California home.

Meghan had a lifestyle blog called The Tig long before becoming a member of the royal family.

Meghan promised her blog and Instagram followers a year before she met Prince Harry that her favorite, healthy Thanksgiving recipes would make them feel like “the Queen.”

After making their infamous Megxit announcement in January of that year, Meghan and Harry officially stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020.

When the couple bought a multimillion-dollar home in the exclusive Montecito, California, neighborhood, they moved their son Archie from the United Kingdom to America.

The Duchess revealed to Ellen that this will be their second Thanksgiving in California, and that it “will be nice.” She also revealed that they tried to celebrate Halloween with Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 5 months.

But things didn’t quite go as planned.

“We wanted to do something enjoyable for the kids, but they were completely uninterested.”

For maybe five minutes, Archie was a dinosaur,” Meghan explained.

She’d also flaunt her culinary prowess by sharing recipes for her favorite dishes and posting photos of them.

Meghan shared a photo of a perfectly prepared turkey in 2016, when she was secretly dating Harry.

She captioned the picture, “Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey!”

“Can I do it again? The pressure is on!”

Meghan shared her Thanksgiving menu, which didn’t include a traditional turkey, in a 2014 post.

Instead, she featured a Clean Team recipe for oven-roasted chicken breast with mushroom leek gravy.

Junger and Dhru Purohit are a couple.

What is Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving recipe of choice?

“I love a brined, stuffed, and roasted turkey as much as the next person, but if you’re cooking for two, a smaller bird might be more your style – and when served with a lovely side and a delectable dessert, you’ll be The King or Queen of happy bellies and full hearts,” Meghan wrote.

Meghan spoke highly of the “beautiful roast chicken,” saying…

