Longline Plaid Shackets Are Back in Style! Get Our Favorite for Under (Dollar)30!

Longline plaid shackets are currently reigning supreme on “bestseller” and “trending” lists.

When we went to Amazon to look at the newest casual jacket releases, we found one after another.

Isn’t it wonderful when fashion trends lean toward the coziest?

We’re all on board with this trend, but you’ll need to start with one of these effortlessly stylish shirt jackets.

However, we conducted the comparisons for you, and the KIKIBERRY shacket came out on top.

You can count on Us if you want a great design, a low price, and a variety of color options.

At Amazon, you can get the KIKIBERRY Plaid Flannel Button Shacket for just (dollar)25! Please note that prices are correct as of January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This shacket is made of a cotton blend, which makes it soft, breathable, and non-itchy.

It has two buttoned chest pockets and an all-over plaid print, which we love to see on a flannel piece.

When you see pockets on a piece, your heart starts to sing, and this button-up earns even more points with its dropped shoulders and overall relaxed fit!

The longer silhouette of this shacket can completely transform your ensemble.

Instead of hitting around the hip, it will strike closer to your mid-thigh or even your knee, depending on your height.

We used to have to look for a large men’s option if we wanted a super long flannel.

This one, on the other hand, will be tailored to your proportions while still providing the necessary length!

If you’re up for it, this shack is ready to go full ’90s grunge.

It’ll look great with ripped jeans, a band tee, and combat boots.

You don’t have to go grunge to wear a vampy red lip, though.

You could wear it with a mini dress and pumps, or button it up.

