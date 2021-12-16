LOO ROLL is your secret weapon, according to a cleaning aficionado.

There’s nothing more aggravating than getting your brand-new white sneakers dirty.

However, one cleaning aficionado has shared an ingenious tip for restoring the shoes to their former glory using only two common household items.

SneaksCool1, a TikTok user, posted a video of himself cleaning up his formerly white Vans.

First and foremost, he rinses the shoes in cold water in the kitchen sink.

He then squirts some washing up liquid over the shoes and places some inside a soap-dispensing sponge.

He scrubs the shoes with the sponge before rinsing them again.

If necessary, he suggests scrubbing once more at this point.

He then takes sheets of toilet paper and carefully places them all over the fabric sections of the shoes while they are still wet.

He then hangs it outside to dry in the sun.

He carefully peels off the toilet roll to reveal the gleaming white shoes beneath when they’re dry.

Several fans praised the TikToker for the hack in the video’s comments section, with one writing, “WOW THAT IS A NEAT TIP NICE!”

“It really works, I tried it, and I love wearing white vans,” said another.

Others speculated that the hack was a long-winded method of cleaning the shoes.

“I literally just throw mine in the washer with bleach, and put it on whitens, and I pull them out and let them sit in my room,” one person wrote.

SneaksCool1, on the other hand, was not a fan of the idea and responded with a simple “No.”

In other cleaning news, you won’t get streaks if you use multi-purpose cleaning spray this way.

Try this clever method for cleaning your contact lenses in a matter of seconds.

If you have a problem with black mold, this £1 spray will get rid of it for good.