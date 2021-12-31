Look Back at Betty White’s Best Roles Now That She’s Dead at 99 Years Old

Betty White, the legendary actress, has died at the age of 99, according to her agent.

Here’s a look at some of the Golden Girls’ most memorable roles.

Betty White has passed away, but her legacy lives on in the form of her numerous television shows and films.

On Friday, December 15th,

In a statement, the actress’s agent, who is 99 years old, confirmed her death.

Betty’s agent Jeff Witjas told People, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever.”

“I’ll miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved Allen Ludden.

She was confident that she’d see him again.””

Before landing roles on game shows and in films, the beloved actress got her start in Hollywood as a radio actress.

Betty later became the star of the syndicated series Life With Elizabeth, which she produced and starred in for three years, when she was 28 years old.

She went on to host her own daily talk show, The Betty White Show, for several years, while also appearing on Today and The Tonight Show on occasion.

Betty was the last living star of the beloved series: RueMcClanahan died in 2010 at the age of 76 from a stroke, Bea Arthur died at the age of 86 from cancer complications, and EstelleGetty died in 2008.

Betty continued to act well into her eighties, starring alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in The Proposal and portraying Elka Ostrovsky in Hot in Cleveland.

Not to mention, when she appeared on Saturday Night Live at the age of 88 in 2010, she became the show’s oldest guest host.

She won her seventh Emmy for the performance, for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Betty’s memory, in other words, will live on in more ways than one.

Check out the photos below to see the actress in some of your favorite films and television shows.

Betty White landed her first lead role on a TV show with Life With Elizabeth in 1952.

She was Elizabeth on the show, and…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Betty White Dead at 99: Look Back at Her Best Roles