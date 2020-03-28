Look Back at Brie Bella’s Pregnancy Pics Before the Total Bellas Premiere

It’s safe to say motherhood looks great on Brie Bella.

The Total Bellas star is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (née Bryan Danielson), which will make their two-year-old daughter Birdie a big sister. The news came in the form of a double announcement, with Brie’s twin sister Nikki Bella also revealing that she’s pregnant.

“We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years though did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!!” Brie wrote on Instagram earlier this year. “Knowing us, our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

Well, the Total Divas veteran isn’t far off. In fact, the WWE stars are even due a week and a half apart!

Soon, both Brie and Nikki will make their return to the small screen when a brand-new season of Total Bellas arrives on April 2.

In the meantime, look back at Brie’s pregnancy journey in the gallery below!