Look Back at Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Bohemian Couple Style Prior to Their Split!

Before their split, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had a bohemian couple style.

Since calling it quits in January 2022, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may not be walking red carpets together any longer, but they certainly gave Us some stellar style moments during their relationship.

The couple, who met in the early 2000s, has never been afraid to express themselves through fashion.

While they did occasionally coordinate their outfits for a big event, the duo made it a point to show off their distinct personalities.

Bonet fully embraces her bohemian-meets-ethereal style, whereas Momoa has always been about bringing a pop of color or playful print to the game.

Despite the fact that their outfits were frequently mismatched, the couple, who married in 2017, managed to keep things hot on the red carpet.

The actor’s preference for baring his biceps is likely to have contributed to the rising temperatures.

Momoa often wore a sleeveless vest, a sheer shirt, or left a few buttons undone instead of a blazer or sports jacket.

One of his all-time favorite looks also happened to be the most comfortable.

He wore a purple Gucci suit to the Joker premiere, which he described as “stoked.” “They’re like pajama bottoms that feel good,” he said in a December 2019 interview with GQ. Bonet also wore a white silk floral-print dress from The Vampire’s Wife to the same event.

The contrast between Momoa’s dark suit and Bonet’s whimsical dress became a recurring theme for the two.

He wore jewel-toned tuxedos or black ensembles on numerous occasions, whereas she preferred white, lilac, or light blue.

However, every now and then, the two would throw in a matchy-matchy moment.

Take the 2019 Academy Awards, for example, where both stars wore Fendi pale pink ensembles.

Bonet wore a tulle dress with flowers and beads, while Momoa wore a pink velvet suit.

They pulled a similar stunt at the Aquaman premiere the year before, when they both showed up dressed in black velvet.

Gucci, Rick Owens, and Valentino dressed the DC Comics star, while Bonet wore an Alexander McQueen gown.

