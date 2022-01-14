Lookfantastic has unveiled a limited-edition Valentine’s Day 2022 collection featuring MAC, Elemis, and LELO.

Lookfantastic has unveiled their limited-edition Valentine’s Day 2022 collection, which features MAC, Elemis, and LELO.

LOOKFANTASTIC has released their Valentine's Day collection

It’s the perfect way to treat any beauty fan on Valentine’s Day, with 12 gorgeous products inside.

The limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection features some of our favorite brands, all of which are available at Lookfantastic.

The limited-edition Valentine's Day collection features some of our favorite brands, all of which are available at Lookfantastic.

It’s currently available for purchase, but don’t wait too long because these items are notorious for selling out quickly.

Inside are twelve fantastic products worth over £198, but shoppers can get their hands on it for just £55.

If that wasn’t enough, the amazing beauty box includes six full-size items, including “the iconic MAC lipstick in Mehr and Delilah Lip Liner for the perfect kissable pout, and the Herbivore Cloud Jelly Pink Plumping Hydration Serum to give your skin an enchanting glow.”

To top it off, each box contains an exclusive £40 voucher redeemable at LELO, the world’s best-selling premium sex toy brand.

The generous £40 voucher can be used on purchases worth more than £100.

• This Works Love Sleep Pillow Spray 10ml – £12• Living Proof Mini Dry Shampoo 60ml – £10• MAC Lipstick (Mehr) – £17.50• Delilah Lip Liner – £20• Elemis Superfood Berry Boost Mask 75ml – £30•

OUAI Detox Shampoo 30ml – worth £9• Ciaté Blusher – worth £11.60• Laboratory Perfume- Amber 5ml – worth £9• Fired Up Portland Square Nail Varnish 10ml – worth £8• Luvia Prime Vegan Candy Blush Brush – worth £15• Herbivore Cloud Jelly 30ml – worth £45• Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 3.9g – worth £

The Lookfanastic Valentine’s Day Collection costs £55 and is available at lookfantastic.com.

