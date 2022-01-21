Lookfantastic is having a big sale with up to 50% off, and here’s how you can save an additional 22%.

Lookfantastic is having a huge sale with up to 50% off, and here’s how you can save an EXTRA 22%.

LOOKFANTASTIC is exactly that – fantastic, and their most recent secret sale is jam-packed with incredible bargains.

The online retailer has launched a massive sale that will save customers up to 50% on select sale items.

Huge discounts on big brands are available during Lookfantastic’s sale, but shoppers can save an extra 22% for a limited time.

You must be a new customer to receive the additional 22 percent, but all you have to do is enter the code 22NC at checkout.

You have until January 23 to take advantage of the discount.

If you’re not a new customer, don’t worry: there are huge discounts in the sale, and if you spend over £100, you’ll get free next-day delivery.

The sale at Lookfantastic includes cosmetics, skincare, body care, hair care, and beauty tools.

Big names like Beauty Works, Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown, Estée Lauder, Redken, and many others are available.

Now is the ideal time to try new products, expand your beauty collection, or pamper a loved one in the privacy of their own home.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a 22% discount on selected make-up with code MAKEUP20- and some items are already on sale, so this is a great opportunity to get a bargain.

The duration of the Lookfantastic sale is unknown, but you’ll need to act quickly because the best deals are likely to sell out first.

If you’re not sure where to begin, we can help you narrow down the vast selection and find the best deals.

The A-Z of beauty trends you need to know about for 2022, from virtual makeup to baby hair sculpting and lash botox.

Check out Boots’ mega sale if you’re looking for more bargains.

Charlotte Tilbury recently launched a Beauty Skin Foundation if you’re looking for more beauty newness.