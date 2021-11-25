Lookfantastic is launching a limited-edition Black Friday Beauty Box for £35 that’s worth over £151.

Lookfantastic is launching a limited-edition Black Friday Beauty Box for £35 that is worth over £151.

LOOKFANTASTIC has unveiled their limited-edition Black Friday box, and it is absolutely stunning.

It’s worth £151 and is jam-packed with must-have products and cult beauty brands.

Shoppers, on the other hand, will be able to get their hands on it for only £35.

The limited edition beauty box was released especially for Black Friday and is only available at lookfantastic.com.

It’s normally £151, but it’s on sale for £35 – a significant discount.

It’s a must-have for beauty and skincare fans, with brands like Eyeko, Elemis, Ren, and more.

The ideal gift for a loved one, you’ll need to act quickly if you want one before they sell out.

Subscribers to Lookfantastic can save an additional £5 on the Black Friday Beauty Box.

If you haven’t already done so, you can subscribe here and save £5 on the Lookfantastic Beauty Box with code BFBOX.

*We may receive compensation if you purchase products through the links above, but this does not influence our recommendations.

Remember to compare prices on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.

