Loose Women war breaks out as Coleen Nolan’s manager rants about Nadia Sawalha on social media

A LOOSE Women war has broken out after Coleen Nolan’s manager ranted about Nadia Sawalha on social media this afternoon.

Melanie Blake is the boss of Urban Associates talent agency, which represents Nadia’s Loose Women co-stars Saira Khan and Coleen.

She lashed out at 55-year-old Nadia online today after watching the star speak out against body shaming.

Furious Melanie shared the video of Nadia alongside an epic rant, where she slammed her “be kind” speeches and accused her of having a “nasty side”.

An ITV source says: “The industry knows that Nadia is the most kind and lovely human being.

“She is a thoroughly good egg and everyone who works with Nadia only has the best things to say about her.”

Melanie’s outburst came after Nadia discussed a recent video of her jumping into a swimming pool in her bikini.

She said on the programme today: “I am desperate to get into the brains of young women and say: ‘Please stop it earlier than we did’.

“It’s absolute stinking thinking, nobody in my entire life has ever said anything as nasty to me as I have said to myself.

“How many of you would say the same? That nobody is as mean to you as you are to yourself?

“It really doesn’t have to be like that.”

Melanie – who represents other ITV talent like Emmerdale’s Claire King and Corrie’s Beverley Callard – is sure to have upset many behind the scenes – not to mention Nadia.

The much-loved TV personality has been on Loose Women since its launch in 1999.

She is still named as a client at Urban Associates on its website.

In recent months, Nadia has inspired her social media following with a variety of body positivity posts, proudly showing off her half-naked figure in all its glory in a bid to empower women.

This summer, she proudly put her cellulite on display as she shared snaps taken from a bad angle and with unflattering lighting.

In 2018 she stripped off with some of her co-stars for Loose Women’s empowering Body Stories photoshoot – which was a huge deal for her after revealing she was “haunted” by body shaming early in her career.

The Sun has reached out to Nadia’s rep.