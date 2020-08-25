Loose Women’s Denise Welch hits the shops in striking all-orange outfit in Cheshire

DENISE Welch hit the shops wearing an all-orange outfit in Cheshire.

Denise, 62, was easy to spot dressed in the bright outfit as she hauled her bags back home.

The former Coronation Street star looked fab in the baggy top and trousers that she teamed with orange lipstick and blue sandals.

Denise recently spoke about her new book titled: The Unwelcome Visitor, which goes into detail about what her life has been like since having depression.

For the first time in 18 years of being on the show, Denise was a guest as she spoke frankly about her horrendous battle with depression.

The mum-of-two talked about her mental health to fellow Loose Women Ruth Langsford, Stacey Solomon, Brenda Edwards and Nadia Sawalha.

The 62-year-old revealed her illness began when she had her second son, Matty, 31, and she developed post natal depression.

During her chat with the Loose Women panel, Denise said: “It’s not striving for happiness, it’s striving for normalcy.

“It’s striving for the ability to be happy, to be sad, to care, to feel.

“Because with depression you feel nothing.”

Denise got choked up at several points during the interview as she recalled many occasions when her depression had left her crippled.

The former Corrie actress couldn’t hold in the tears however when Ruth revealed they had organised some surprise messages from her family.

Denise’s eldest Louis, her step-son Lewis, and husband Lincoln all spoke on camera about how proud they were of her and acknowledged how much her book will help people.