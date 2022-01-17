Lord and Lady Fitzalan-Howard, who are they, and where is Carlton Towers?

Lord and Lady Fitzalan-Howard are the owners of Carlton Towers, a stately home in Yorkshire that served as the setting for the ITV1 costume drama Victoria.

The family lives in the south wing of the sprawling mansion, with the rest of the property being used for filming and events.

Major-General Miles Francic Stapleton Fitzalan-Howard, the 17th Duke of Norfolk and East Marshal of England, had a son, Lord Fitzalan-Howard.

He is the younger brother of the 18th Duke of Norfolk, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, whose residence is the historic Arundel Castle.

The Fitzalan-Howards are one of Britain’s oldest aristocratic families, with roots dating back to King Edward I.

With his wife and three children, he lives in Carlton Towers.

Lady Gerald Fitzalan-Howard was born Emma Roberts and is the wife of Lord Fitzalan-Howard.

She grew up in Mayfield, East Sussex, as the daughter of a GP receptionist.

Before marrying her husband in 1990, she worked in recruitment in Kensington.

Lady Gerald runs the Carlton Towers estate with her husband.

Arthur, Florence, and Grace are the couple’s three children.

Lady Gerald has made appearances on a variety of television shows, including The Guest Wing.

Lord and Lady Fitzalan-Howard, despite being from an aristocratic family, are no strangers to financial difficulties.

They had to sell some valuable items and raise over £2 million in order to stay in Carlton Towers and maintain the estate.

To be able to run the 16-bedroom house for another 100 years, they sold furniture, silverware, paintings, and family heirlooms.

They also welcomed visitors, events, and television into their home.

Their total wealth is unknown at this time.

Carlton Towers is a Grade I-listed building in North Yorkshire, situated between Selby and Snaith.

It was built in the seventeenth century and was designed by Edward Welby Pugin. It is part of a 250-acre estate.

The stunning Victorian gothic style house is popular for wedding receptions and has also served as a set for film and television, including the ITV1 drama Victoria.

Its website lists the 16 rooms that can accommodate 31 people and allows you to inquire about wedding and venue rentals.

At the stately home, you can also take a cooking class, and the chefs even offer a free-from course where you can learn to prepare meals for people with special dietary needs.

It’s also popular for corporate team building events, with shooting, foraging, campfire cooking, wine tasting, brewing baking, and artisan bread making courses, as well as Land Rover driving experiences and the option of having parties in the state rooms.

Hen and stag parties, as well as couples, can enjoy these.

