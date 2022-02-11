Lord Sugar of The Apprentice sparks an ageism debate after fired candidate Amy Anzel accuses him of dismissing her because she is too old.

Lord Sugar, the host of The Apprentice, has sparked an ageism controversy after fired candidate Amy Anzel accuses him of dismissing her because she is too old.

The 48-year-old American is the show’s oldest contestant, and she claims the reasons for her dismissal were “bulls**t.”

“I know on several occasions he has said ‘I don’t like oak trees, I like acorns,’ so I believe in his eyes I was more of an oak tree than an acorn, and I think he felt I couldn’t help her business as much as I can help others,” Amy told The Sun exclusively.

Despite putting herself forward for the role of Project Manager in week two and acting as sub team leader four times, Lord Sugar, 74, accused Amy of dodging the role.

After her sales efforts failed to help her team’s Welsh guided tour make a winning profit, Amy was called back into the boardroom for the first time in six weeks of competition tonight.

Lord Sugar’s famous firing finger was pointed at her instead of teammates Kathryn Louise Burn, 29, and Aaron Willis, 38, leaving her speechless.

“I believe the firing was completely unjustified and unfair,” she said.

“I thought I was doing fantastic.

It seemed to me like it was just a way for him to get rid of me.

I got the impression he didn’t see me as a business partner and had to invent a reason to get rid of me.”

Amy also claimed that in her final week, she lost respect for Lord Sugar’s right-hand woman Karren Brady, accusing her of playing into Lord Sugar’s agenda with her feedback from the task.

Amy said that while she got along well with her co-stars, the age gap between them caused issues during tasks.

“It’s a little challenging working with 24-year-olds when you’re 48,” she said.

I’m level-headed, I’ve been around the block, and I’m rational; these aren’t qualities I noticed in the other candidates.

Lord Sugar didn’t seem to give me a fair shot.”

Without Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment, the New Yorker is now concentrating on expanding her beauty brand Hollywood Browzer.

“I’m super excited for the future, obviously without Lord Sugar,” she said in a final swipe.

“However, I’m content to keep 100% of my company rather than having to give away 50% for $250K, which isn’t a great business deal to be honest.”