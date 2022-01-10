Loren and Alexei of ’90 Day Fiancé’ on Son Asher’s NICU Experience, Their Sex Life, and New Spinoff (Exclusive)

Loren and Alexei of ’90 Day Fiancé’ discuss their son Asher’s NICU experience, their sex life, and their upcoming spinoff (exclusive)

Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, the new spinoff from 90 Day Fiancé, are opening up like never before.

Melicia Johnson of ET spoke with the couple ahead of the premiere of the spinoff, and they discussed their decision to share more intimate details about their lives as well as adjusting to being parents of two.

Loren and Alexei’s love story first aired on 90 Day Fiancé in season three.

Loren first met Alexei on a Birthright Israel program trip, where he was the getaway medic.

They married and have two sons, Shai, who is one year old, and Asher, who was born in August.

Loren joked to ET that she’s been manifesting her own television show since she was born, but Alexei expressed reservations.

“I’m more of a behind-the-scenes kind of guy who doesn’t want to be in front of the camera all the time,” he explains.

“Loren is the leading man, and I’m just playing a supporting role.”

In terms of fans seeing a different side of them, the couple is unconcerned about losing their image as the perfect couple.

“That’s what perfect couples do,” Alexei says of their this season’s squabbles.

“You have to be able to handle the [good and bad]once you decide to be on this and show your life.”

“Perfect couples argue,” Loren adds, “it’s just a matter of how they handle it.”

Some arguments are worse than others, and some last longer than others, but I believe they are all relatable.

“Do you think you’re a robot if no one fights?”

The couple previously told ET that their sex life — or lack thereof — is one aspect of their relationship that will be discussed in the spinoff.

Alexei complains in a preview of their spinoff that they are no longer having regular sex.

He jokes, “I think my frustration is what made us open up about it more.”

Loren laughs, “I mean, my lingerie has changed over the years.”

“We’re still together.”

I have two children, so we obviously had to do it to get the children.”

Onward and upward.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

’90 Day Fiancé’s Loren and Alexei on Son Asher’s NICU Experience, Their Sex Life and New Spinoff (Exclusive)