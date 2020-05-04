Loren Gray, 18, was the victim of sexual assault

Tiktok superstar

Loren Gray told her 43 million followers how she was sexually assaulted a few years ago. She wants to give hope to other victims.

Loren Gray (18) is the second largest Tiktoker in the world – the American has almost 43 million followers on the platform. She entrusted her “true story” to them over the weekend. In photos she shows as a teenager, she writes that someone “stole her innocence” in a cellar five years ago, shortly before her 13th birthday.

Loren keeps exactly what happened. She says only so much: “I trusted the person.”

Only my best friend knew about it

“I felt dirty, hopeless, broken and worthless,” said Loren. She only told her best friend about the abuse. “We cried for hours in the bathroom.”

It was only two months later that she was able to open up to her parents. “I was confused, scared and felt that it was my own fault.”

To escape her loneliness, she started making videos and posting them on Tiktok – then Muical.ly. There she found people who were interested in her. Now and then she is with comments like “are you still a virgin?” been confronted with their past. “I was afraid to tell my story because I didn’t want people to see me with different eyes.”

«There is light at the end of the tunnel»

But now she was 18 years old and understood that the incident was not her fault: “I didn’t deserve it. I feel stronger than ever. » In the end, she gives hope to other victims of sexual abuse: “There is light at the end of the tunnel,” she writes.

Her video is followed by a message on Twitter thanking her for the support. She also explains the reason for her decision to tell her story right now. “I received a message from someone who wanted to know about my abuse.” Before the story would have become public in any other way, she would have preferred to tell it herself, Loren said.