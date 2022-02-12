Loretta Lynn Continued to Shop at the Salvation Army Following Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Loretta Lynn has always seemed to march to the beat of her own drum as one of country music’s most legendary singers.

And she used to shop for her and her children’s clothes at the Salvation Army.

So, how did she react when the Grand Ole Opry told her that having her shop at the thrift store “looked bad” on them?

Lynn had six children, which is noteworthy.

In addition, four of them were born before she reached the age of twenty.

She married at the age of 13 and became pregnant for the first time at the age of 14.

Raising children was a big part of her life before she became famous — and it is still a big part of her life now.

She didn’t even perform on stage until she was 27 years old.

She used to only sing when she was rocking the kids to sleep, she claimed.

As a result, she was apprehensive about stepping into the spotlight.

In fact, her husband, Oliver Lynn, would often force her to sing in front of a crowd when she didn’t want to.

She had only known a frugal life of homemaking up until that point.

But after she tried it and discovered she was pretty good at it, she turned it into a fantastic career.

She made her Opry debut in 1960, when she was already a mother of four.

Lynn did not appear to want to change her frugal spending habits after achieving fame and fortune.

She enjoyed shopping at the Salvation Army and remembered being chastised by the Opry for doing so in the past.

“I used to shop at the Salvation Army when I first started at the Opry.”

“They caught me coming out of there with my arms full one time,” Lynn told Esquire.

“I was there for the second year, and I needed to get school clothes for the kids.”

“I was getting shirts for ten cents, dresses for [the kids]for ten cents, my clothes for ten cents,” the country legend explained.

“They said it looked bad on the Grand Ole Opry,” says the narrator.

Finally, Lynn stated that she would not resolve to stop shopping at the Salvation Army, but that she would try harder to avoid being caught….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.